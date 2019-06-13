ISU announces final additions to next year's roster

Idaho State University has finalized the men's basketball roster, by adding another Idahoan to the team.

Daxton Carr is transferring from Cal Poly, where he appeared in 25 games his freshman year. He averaged three points and just as many rebounds a game.

The Highland High School graduate marks the 10th athlete on the team that originates from the Gem State.

Former CSI players Nico Aguirre, Malik Porter and Coreyoun Rushin represent three of the seven athletes with out of state or foreign roots.

