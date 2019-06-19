ISU prepares for 2019 with new outlook

We're just two and a half months out until Idaho State's season opener against Western Colorado.

The Bengals will rely on a new quarterback this fall as Tanner Gueller graduated. For wide receivers Mitch Gueller and Michael Dean, they agree that the current crop of QB's have all performed consistently with their throws.

Right now their main goals include making a run, winning a Big Sky championship and getting a chance at the FCS Playoffs.

As they've learned from the past, anyone in the Big Sky can win because after starting 2018 with a 4-1 mark, the Bengals lost four of their last six games.

Mitch explained, "obviously we would have wished last year ended differently. Having a sour taste in your mouth makes you look at things differently, essentially it's a taste of failure." "You have to look at yourselves and look internally and see what we could have done better. I think a lot of guys have done," he added.

Dean said, "I mean our winter is the strongest we've had since I've been here, whether it's out on the field, 6 a.m. in the morning or in the weight room, but I think going into this, it's something we'll think about, but it won't be a huge factor, like oh this happened and this happened at the end of the season."