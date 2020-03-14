ISU reacts to decision to end conference tournaments

As we announced Thursday, the Big Sky cancelled the remainder of the men's basketball tournament, which was pretty devastating for Malik Porter and the Idaho State Bengals.

On paper, ISU had a disappointing season. But the coaching staff felt the Bengals really came together at the end, especially when they upset the sixth seed, Northern Arizona in the first round of the tournament Wednesday.

But since the conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament have been cancelled, you're left with the "what if?"

Austin Smellie, a guard for the Bengals said, "you know, we won Wednesday and like at the hotel you started to see everything about like Rudy Gobert and knowing the Jazz game and then the NBA got suspended obviously." "Then I remember me and Jared were talking about like maybe I guess it could happen but we didn't really I don't really think it was going to or anything. Then obviously, Thursday morning it just happened in a weird way to end the season."

Ryan Looney, the Bengals head coach explained, "yeah, it was a wild ride from from start to finish." "A couple things that we weren't getting accomplished earlier in the year and it took all the way till March to come out on the right side of one of those. Happy that we did, but disappointed that we didn't get an opportunity to do again."

Wednesday's win marked the first tournament win for ISU since 2009.

ISU finished the 2019-20 season with an 8-22 record.