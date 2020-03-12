ISU stays alive, Idaho falls short in Big Sky Tournament

Idaho State looked for its first Big Sky Tournament win in 11 years. It's been a rough season this year with 22 losses, a coaching change in the latter part of the season and just a crew trying to get used to one another.

But it's March Madness and the Bengals seeking some of that magic against the sixth seed, Northern Arizona. That's right, it's been since 2009 since ISU last won a single game in the tourney.

The Lumberjacks getting off to a hot start. Credit the play of Brooks Debisschop, he would lead all scorers with 17 points.

Bengals answer, Preston High School graduate Austin Smellie with a team-high 16 points.

Still early in the first half, NAU passing it around, Cameron Satterwhite sneaks in a bounce pass to Debisschop.

More of the Lumberjacks, they extend their lead, it's now 13-6 with 15 minutes left until the break.

But don't count ISU out, as former CSI Golden Eagle, Malik Porter gets the basket and one, he would have 12 points and ISU advances with the 64-62 win.

Porter said, "I just happen to have mamba mentality, come out aggressive in the second half. I wanted to make my teammates better, with the extra passes, that's what we did in the first half."

"As time has gone on, we have played more and more unselfishly, anyone who came to the game saw, with the ball movement, we were getting much more open shots than what we were getting earlier in the season" head coach Ryan Looney added.

The Bengals, the 11th seed now battles the three seed, University of Montana on Thursday at CenturyLink Arena in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m.

Idaho taking on Southern Utah.

Vandals down one with just over two minutes to go, Treyvon Allen, a 35 point effort ties up the game at 69 following the free throws. Great day for the Lapwai product.

Ensuing possession for the T-birds, Cameron Oluyitan answers with the reverse layup.

A really valiant effort by the Vandals, but the Thunderbirds take advantage of missed opportunities late and will face the number two seed, Northern Colorado at CenturyLink in the quarterfinal round at 5:30 on Thursday.

The Vandals finish the year at 8-24.