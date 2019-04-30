Ichiro takes new role with Seattle Mariners

Ichiro Suzuki will work as an instructor with the Mariners and the Tacoma Rainiers, the M's AAA team.

He'll focus on outfield play, base-running and, in conjunction with the hitting coaches, batting.

Ichiro retired following a game on March 21 in Japan. He left as the active major league hits leader, ranking 21st all-time in MLB history with 3,089 career hits.

From 2001-2010, Ichiro won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards and made 10 straight trips to the All-Star Game.

Ichiro will maintain his title of Special Assistant to the Chairman but will report to Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto.