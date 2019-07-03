Idaho Falls sweeps Twin Falls in legion baseball doubleheader

Two of the better legion baseball teams in the area went to battle Monday night at Skip Walker Field.

The AA Cowboys looked to redeem themselves from their last meeting against the Idaho Falls Bandits.

The pair met early in the season and the Bandits outscored the Cowboys, 15-5 in two games.

Carson Walters on the hill, he fooled Andrew Gregersen to end the first.

Bottom of one, no score, Haylen Walker smacked one into center for a single. He wouldn't stay there long.

Jace Hanson pitched for Idaho Falls, on this pitch the ball bounces off Caden White's glove and Walker ends up at third base.

Then Hanson gets Sam Hoggarth to chase for the second out.

Walker still on third and he scores easily on this wild pitch to put Twin Falls on the board.

Second inning we go, Jace Mahlke hits a line drive into left field. Then the next batter, Kolby Slagel hits an opposite field single that puts Mahlke on third. He would eventually score on an errant throw.

But Twin Falls couldn't maintain its early lead in either of the games.

The Bandits move to 30-4-1 on the season after the sweep.

