Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals underway

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:58 AM MDT
The Idaho High School State Rodeo Finals are normally in Pocatello, but this year they are taking place this week at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

And of course with COVID-19, this year's competition may look a little different.

Fans are still in the stands this year, but with some changes.

"We have closed down to the public. It is by pre-sale wristbands only and were limited to six family members per each contestant," Kim Olson explained, the 2020 COVID-19 Safety Committee Co-Chair.

District V All-Around Cowboy Wes Shaw added, "we usually we are in big groups of people and can't really do that too much but just can't have that many people in one group."

Having a decent amount of fans in the stands, though, does mean something.

"Yeah this is the most fans we have had all year so it's a little different. It's not too bad, it's better," Shaw explained.

Other precautions are taken.

"We are strictly guarding access and entry into the facility, we have all sorts of handwashing and safety stations set up, as well as informed the students and all of our volunteers and parents about the protocols," added Olson.

But for those that can't make it, there is a live stream available on the Idaho High School Rodeo Association website.

Olson said, "for Idaho high school rodeo, this is the first year for the state finals to be livestreamed.

Tuesday marked the first day of rodeo performances of the state finals. The rodeo performances will continue until Friday, where awards and scholarships will be presented.

We already have two local state champions, both Keston Pallesen and Ryn Severe defended their titles. Pallesen did so in rifle shooting, while Severe accomplished the feat in trap shooting, but he also qualified for nationals in rifle as well.

