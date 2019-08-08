Idaho State opens fall camp

Idaho State Football is ready to hit the ground running. With the home opener less than a month away, the team opened practice Wednesday night.

When it comes to the quarterback race, head coach Rob Phenicie didn't indicate the season starter as of yet.

Gunnar Amos, the Idaho transfer has logged seven games in two seasons with the Bengals. Whereas, Matt Struck was a squad member in 2018 who didn't see action.

Phenicie says these early practices show that the quarterbacks are trying to shake off some rust and right now it's a matter of learning the system.

As for the team as a whole, he expects his players to control two things, attitude and effort.

The Bengals return a little more than 15 starters. For the returners, the end of last season left a sour taste in their mouths and they hope to stay consistent in 2019, with some key road match-ups.

Phenicie said, "we get to go to a few of the more storied 1-AA stadiums with Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Uni-Dome and the Kibbie Dome. There's a lot of history to those three places and those are fun places to play with great fan bases."

Idaho State's opener is just around the corner, September 5 at home versus Western Colorado. Kickoff slated for 6:35.