Idaho Vandals ready to host Eastern Washington

Despite the University of Idaho owning the series against Eastern Washington, 15-7, the Vandals will be underdogs once again when they host the 11th ranked Eagles on Saturday.

Idaho hasn't played an FCS team until now and just came off an upset bid when they almost knocked off Wyoming last weekend.

Defensively the Vandals were strong all day. They held the Cowboys to just 287 yards of total offense, including just 50 yards in the air. Tre Walker led the way with 13 tackles.

Eastern is coming off a disappointing loss to Jacksonville State, where they watched a 17 point lead disappear late in the game.

Quarterback Mason Petrino said, "I think last year they had a bunch of seniors that took the field believing they were going to win." "I still think that's the case when you build a program like that, it carries into the next year. They believe they're going to have success. That's what we believed last week. We have to keep that up. They have some talent."

"I thought early in the game the other day, we did a really good job converting third downs. We have to keep that up during the game," head coach Paul Petrino added.

Saturday is Idaho Football's annual Tackle Cancer game. The Vandals have lost three within their program to the disease in the last five years, two players and one staff member.

Kick-off is slated for 1 p.m. MT.