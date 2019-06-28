Idaho announces kick-off time for Eastern Washington game

The University of Idaho announced the kick-off time for the Eastern Washington football game.

The Eagles and Vandals clash on September 21, at 12 p.m. PT in Moscow.

Last year Idaho played in Cheney, and it didn't bode well for the Vandals, falling 38-14.

This match-up marks the first of three Vandal games televised by Root Sports. The Vandals will also play in the Root Sports game of the week when they host Idaho State October 19 and at Montana on November 9.

Idaho faces Penn State in the season opener August 31 and you can catch that game on the Big Ten Network.