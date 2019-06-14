Idaho fires head men's basketball coach

The University of Idaho has fired head men's basketball coach Don Verlin.

Previously, Verlin was placed on administrative leave following a consultant's report that college officials say found potential NCAA violations.

Interim director of athletics Pete Isakson announced the decision Friday, after consulting with university administration, including current university president Chuck Staben and incoming president C. Scott Green.

Assistant coach Zac Claus has been named interim head coach and will serve in that role for all of next season. Meanwhile, the school will find Verlin's replacement next spring.

Verlin led the Vandals to a 177-176 overall record in 11 seasons.