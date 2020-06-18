Advertisement

Idaho football players given preseason honors

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:10 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pair of Idaho Vandals earning preseason honors.

Linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre Walker making the list.

Elliss earned all-Big Sky first-team recognition a season ago after leading the team in sacks and second on the squad in total tackles.

Walker has been recognized by HERO Sports before, after earning sophomore All-America first team honors last season.

He lead the Vandals and finished second in the conference in tackles.

HERO Sports picked the Vandals to finish eighth in the conference this season.

Latest News

College

Idahoans partake in open gym at CSI

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Some of the College of Southern Idaho's newest talent for the 2020-21 season hails from the Gem State.

Football

BSU leads selections on All-Mountain West team

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 1:47 AM MDT
Boise State featuring a conference high 17-selections on the Athlon Sports' 2020 preseason all-Mountain West team.

College

Zielinksi signs with UH Hilo

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A former CSI softball player is taking her talents to the Aloha State.

College

Baumert named CSI Female Student-Athlete of the Year

Updated: Jun. 8, 2020 at 12:33 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
After playing two sports at the College of Southern Idaho, Kylie Baumert has been named Female Athlete of the Year.

Latest News

College

CSI coach on Sutton's passing, freshman transfer

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 12:15 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
We spoke with CSI men's basketball coach Jeff Reinert on former CSI coach Eddie Sutton's passing to a freshman basketball player leaving the school.

College

Gooding graduate creates charity for children

Updated: May. 21, 2020 at 9:50 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
A Gooding High School graduate and Idaho State Track athlete has created a charity for kids in need.

College

Filer sisters make BSU Cheer team

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 1:28 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
BSU just announced the 2020-2021 spirit squad and Jailyn and Kori Gartner made this year's team.

College

College of Idaho Men's Basketball announces signing class

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 11:28 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Three Idahoans and one out of state recruit have signed with the College of Idaho basketball program.

College

BSU to honor student-athletes graduating this spring

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 12:02 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Boise State will graduate 51 student-athletes this spring and of course the celebration will be a bit different.

Football

Boise State lands talented WA prospect

Updated: May. 2, 2020 at 12:20 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Lincoln High School's Jaylen Clark is joining the Class of 2020, by becoming a Boise State Bronco.