Idaho football players given preseason honors

A pair of Idaho Vandals earning preseason honors.

Linebackers Christian Elliss and Tre Walker making the list.

Elliss earned all-Big Sky first-team recognition a season ago after leading the team in sacks and second on the squad in total tackles.

Walker has been recognized by HERO Sports before, after earning sophomore All-America first team honors last season.

He lead the Vandals and finished second in the conference in tackles.

HERO Sports picked the Vandals to finish eighth in the conference this season.