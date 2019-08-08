Idaho hires first female athletic director in school history

The University of Idaho has hired a female athletic director for the first time in school history.

Terry Gawlik comes to Moscow from the University of Wisconsin.

She has 25 years of leadership experience in intercollegiate athletics and 14 as the designated senior woman administrator.

Gawlik has been with the Badgers since 1994. She replaces Rob Spear, who was fired by the Idaho State Board of Education last August.

This, after months of investigation into alleged mishandling of sexual abuse reports at the university.

Gawlik has experience overseeing policies regarding Title IX, gender equity, diversity, as well as sexual assault and violence training.

"I look forward to the opportunity to get on campus, get to know the coaches, what they're about and create a vision and culture for the department,"Gawlik explained. "That will be my mission, my number one mission with integrity, fiscal responsibility at the forefront of those initiatives."

Gawlik starts September 1 and her contract will include a base salary of $200,000 and could increase to $255,000 annually based on incentives.

The five year deal runs through July 31, 2024.

