Idaho settles with former Vandal student-athlete

The University of Idaho has settled a lawsuit with a former athlete and now the parties are working together.

The state of Idaho will pay Mairin Jameson, a former diver $160,000 and the lawsuit against the university will be dismissed.

The claims arose from the university's handling of a 2012 sexual assault complaint, brought to light in a blog post she wrote in 2018.

Now Jameson is planning to work alongside U of I's new athletic director, Terry Gawlik, to further improve the culture within the U of I athletic department as well as the college experience for all vandal student-athletes.