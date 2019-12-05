Idaho to start clear bag policy on January 1

Like many other schools, the University of Idaho is moving toward a clear bag policy at the start of the New Year.

The policy takes effect on January 1, 2020 and will impact all events in the Kibbie Dome as well as those on the Moscow campus with 500+ attendance.

The U of I adopted policies by other universities in an attempt to maintain consistency and best practices.

They recommend bringing only the essentials to events.

Backpacks are not allowed, but wristlets, clutches and wallets are permitted.