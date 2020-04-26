Idaho wide receiver signs with the Chargers

Idaho wide receiver Jeff Cotton has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent.

He was one of 19 undrafted free agents to sign a deal with L.A.

Cotton led the Football Championship Subdivision with 8.8 receptions per game and finished second in the FCS with 114.1 yards per game.

At Northern Arizona this past season, the junior college transfer caught 18 passes that day, setting a new program record, and finished with 230 yards and two scores.

He earned Associated Press All-America Third Team honors as well as All-Big Sky Second Team recognition.

ALL-TIME SCHOOL STATS:

Third: 6.53 receptions per game

11th: 137 receptions are 11th most by a Vandal all-time, while his 1797 yards are 12th best, despite playing just two seasons.

