Idahoans lead CSI past Casper College

After a 4-4 start to the season, the No. 14 Golden Eagles trying to find some rhythm as they host the Starr Corporation Invitational.

Kylie Baumert and Payton Spoja await the serve while playing Casper College on Thursday night.

The lone Idahoan on Casper's roster, Elly Yore of Hagerman received a warm welcome.

For the Golden Eagles, Idaho natives Payton Spoja and Taylor Burnham combined for 21 kills, while Kylie Baumert added 23 digs in the three game sweep of Casper (25-16, 25-20, 25-17).

Sophomore Letarona Mose had eight kills, while freshman Laura Valentina added seven kills.

Spoja said, "we have a lot of really young freshmen and a lot of freshmen in general, so I think finding that confidence and realizing the pace difference at college level has been really important." "We've been putting that together now and our freshmen are putting that together and so it's been fun."

Olivia Muir led the Thunderbirds with 10 kills.

CSI battles No. 4 Miami Dade Friday at 7:30 p.m.