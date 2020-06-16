Advertisement

Idahoans partake in open gym at CSI

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 2:48 PM MDT
The College of Southern Idaho Men's Basketball program is starting to get back onto the court.

On Monday, the program held an open gym, one of a few they have held in recent weeks.

It's been an interesting couple of months for athletes trying to stay in shape.

"Especially coming off a mission. I just got back just got about two months ago, and so everyday I have been struggling to get in the gym but I mean I have been, that's the ultimate goal," Derek Marlowe, a Hillcrest graduate explained.

Keith Dewberry, a Borah High School graduate added, "nothing has really changed for me, like even though I couldn't get into a gym, I find ways to work out regardless, so it didn't change too much for me."

Incoming and current CSI players from nearby were able to scrimmage at the CSI gym.

Dewberry said, "yeah it definitely feels good to play fives again, cause that is something, as a hooper you want to play 5's all the time so that was something that we were missing with quarantine and things going on … it's nice to come out here and do that again."

Just getting back to basketball means a lot.

"To be honest, it's the best thing ever, I've been thinking about it for two years now, it's nothing short of amazing, honestly having the opportunity to come here and play with these guys get better every day its honestly just a big blessing, it's awesome," Marlowe added.

CSI will have 11 newcomers to go along with five returning players this upcoming season.

Marlowe said, “I’m excited and its gonna be great to get to work and I’m excited to play with these guys down here.”

