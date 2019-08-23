UPDATE: Keegan Duncan leaves Boise State, searching for a 'better fit'

A former Declo star is one of two true Boise State freshmen that are no longer affiliated with the team.

The Idaho Statesman's Rachel Roberts is reporting that running back Keegan Duncan as well as quarterback Kaiden Bennett of Folsom, California are not on the roster.

Duncan is recovering from an ACL injury and will be a medical redshirt, according to his family who told us through Facebook Messenger.

He explained his decision to KMVT via a private message on Twitter, "I enjoyed the past 3 months at Boise State. Great coaches and teammates, but I have just decided to transfer to a school that is a better fit for me."

His family added he's doing this for other reasons than what's been projected. His mother Tiffanie Duncan stated, "but not for any reasons being tweeted about or on discussion boards or in the newspaper." "Several schools have reached out and he will be making a decision where he will be transferring to. You know he is a humble kid and would rather keep this on the down low."

Duncan set eight school records and was ranked the 13th top athlete in the nation at the time according to 24-7 Sports.

The reigning Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year had nearly 20 Division I offers, but told us last year that he wanted to be close to family.