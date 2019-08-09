Idaho's secondary boosted by transfers

Idaho's pass defense ranked eighth in the Big Sky Conference last fall. The secondary has been a major focus this off-season, especially with the crop of athletes coming in to assist.

They're both transfers, have great names and expected to start at safety, Satchel Escalante and Davontae Ginwright.

Escalante arrives at Idaho from Scottsdale Community College. He led the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with an insane 12 tackles a game.

Ginwright is a three year letter winner from Western Michigan, where he started 11 games.

They're hoping to make a difference right away.

Escalante said, "just from watching film, I know a lot of guys try and send us deep." "Us personally, I watched a lot of teams last year and they tried to take us up top. I think definitely being able to play the deep ball is gonna be huge for us this year. A lot of teams are going to take shots on us, and the Big Sky likes to air it out, so definitely."

The secondary has more size this year. Escalante is a 6 footer. Ginwright is at a long 6'2".

Starting corner Lloyd Hightower and the guy likely starting opposite of him, Sedrick Thomas, are both 5'11".

Breske said, "you're seeing a lot more taller receivers, especially down in the red zone where you see a lot of jump balls. That type of situation. But we want good players. There's good players that are 5'9" that are in the Hall of Fame. You don't have to be 6 foot, 6'1", 6'2" to be a great player."

Tyrese Dedmon is expected to see time at safety as well, who's also 6'.

Escalante said the Vandals' passing defense is gonna look a whole lot different this season. He also told fans to watch out.