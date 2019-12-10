Jackson's 27 points dooms Murtaugh; high school scores

Sho-Ban's Harley Jackson posted a game-high 27 points and the Chiefs pulled away from the Red Devils, 53-42. Coach Todd Jensen was proud of his team for holding her to five points under her average.

Allison Nebeker led the Red Devils with 13 points, while Alissa Chatelain added eight.

Jensen added, "I am proud of my girls how they never stopped playing. We need to work on a few things."

The Red Devils are now 3-1 on the year.

Murtaugh travels to the Oakley holiday tournament this weekend.

OTHER SCORES:

Mountain Home 49, Wood River 41

Filer 54, Ridgevue 24: Ella Fischer posted a game-high 15 points and added 13 rebounds and two steals, Kelsie Snyder added 10, Jaz Smothers also had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Filer hosts Kimberly on Thursday.

Kimberly 40, American Falls 33

Hansen 56, Richfield 34

Valley 53, Dietrich 32

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Idaho Falls 69, Twin Falls 58: Mason Swafford paced the Bruins with 23 points, while Nick Swensen added 12 in the loss.

Minico 63, Jerome 41

Wendell 50, Hagerman 19

Richfield 53, Castleford 48

Butte County 62, Carey 55

Raft River 51, Aberdeen 35

Oakley 61, Lighthouse Christian 42

BOWLING:

Boys Varsity Points Possible: 14

Gooding: 9

Wendell: 5

High bowler Jacob Vieira from Wendell with a game of 178.

Girls Varsity Points Possible: 14

Gooding: 11

Wendell: 3

High bowler Makaya Boyer from Gooding with a game of 190.

WRESTLING:

Gooding (GOOD) 48.0 Filer (FILE) 18.0 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over Heber Jenkins (FILE) (Fall 0:51) 170: Klynt Whiting (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Nick Slusher (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 285: Elijah Williams (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 98: Double Forfeit 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Alex Hernandez (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Garrett Arnold (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 145: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 0:48) 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 0:28)

Buhl (BUHL) 58.0 Filer (FILE) 24.0 152: David Tennant (BUHL) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 3:06) 160: Heber Jenkins (FILE) over Tate Douglas (BUHL) (Fall 1:34) 170: Kade Olsen (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (BUHL) (For.) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Demetrio Canchola (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 285: Moises Salazar (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 98: Damian Craner (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Daylen Peyman (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 113: Julian Ruiz (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Taylor Hood (BUHL) (Fall 1:37) 126: Jayce Bower (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 132: Wesley Pearson (BUHL) over (FILE) (For.) 138: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Ismael Salas (BUHL) (Fall 5:12) 145: Alan Jaramillo (BUHL) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (MD 11-0)