Jennings breaks Williams' five school records

Eastern Washington commit Shane Jennings has amassed a career that will be talked about for years to come.

Jennings is the proud new owner of five Gooding school records, all belonging to Wyatt Williams who graduated in 2016.

Passing completions: 403, passing attempts: 635, passing TD’s: 82, career TD’s: 121 and career passing yards: 6,505. He's also closing in on 10,000 total yards.

His coach Cameron Andersen said that all of the stellar quarterbacks who've come through the program, worked hard at their craft and wanted to win, which helped execute the Senators' style of play.

And Jennings' high school career is still ongoing. After all, the Senators have two regular season games left, plus a likely berth in the 3A state playoffs.

The senior found out the news at the conclusion of Friday's game against Filer, in which his team won 63-0.

Jennings said, "after the game, Andersen was like, 'yeah you broke five school records, oh that's pretty cool. That's a pretty big accomplishment, but I'm just glad we took it to Filer."

"I'm sure Wyatt will be happy for Shane. He's a competitor, I think for him, he'll be happy, He said that kid is going to break all the records. It was a thought at that age, he could do that," Andersen added.

Now that the Senators have beaten two conference opponents so far, they take their talents to Caldwell for a rare meeting with a 4A opponent in the Treasure Valley.

Gooding is 6-1 on the season, Caldwell is 0-7.

Then the Senators wrap up the regular season with a showdown at Kimberly.

