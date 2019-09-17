Jennings breaks own record

Gooding's Shane Jennings put on quite a show in the 45-42 loss to Weiser Friday night.

The Eastern Washington University commit broke his own school record with 465 passing yards, eclipsing the mark he set last year with 406.

He also picked off this ball for a touchdown and was untouched the rest of the way.

Jennings completed 33 of 47 attempts, with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He ran for 83 yards as well.

Gooding hosts an undefeated Snake River team on Friday.

