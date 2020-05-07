Jerome High School athletes sign with college programs

It's been a rough end to the school year, but these Jerome athletes are looking ahead to their futures.

Garrett Elison is going to the University of Minnesota Morris to play football, a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Madison Deadmond has inked with Southwestern Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay, a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Elison said his five touchdown performance against Hillcrest put him on the map.

The college slot receiver struck up a solid conversation with the coaches and felt they wanted him on the team.

"I want to start, I want to play, so I am going to work really hard in the summer and get bigger, faster and stronger and hopefully get a starting spot as a freshman," Elison said.

And for Deadmond, she's one of several local basketball players to sign with the Lakers.

She's working out and utilizing an app recommended by her coach, Jeff Jones to gear up for college.

Deadmond added, "it makes it super real, I figured I wouldn't be able to have friends and family because of this whole COVID stuff, but I am glad it turned out the way it did."

The school wanted to hold a drive-by signing ceremony, but the wind caused problems.