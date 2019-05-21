Jerome coaches and players will battle it out on Tuesday

For just $5, you can watch your favorite Jerome football players take on the coaches in a triathlon style event.

Jerome High School plays host to the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

Assistant coach Brandon Robinson tells us that due to weather concerns, they're probably going to change it to basketball and dodgeball in the gym. Then punt, pass, and kick will be on the game field.

Proceeds will help the football players attend the Idaho State University camp this summer, due to rising prices.