Jerome graduate to compete in Olympic Trials

A Jerome High School graduate is preparing for the trials slated for this weekend in Atlanta.

Mackenzie Chojnacky graduated from Jerome in 2011, before running at the University of Toledo.

Chojnacky qualified at the Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, Minnesota in June with a time of 2 hours, 42 minutes and 34 seconds.

But this isn't the only time she's competed at a national race.

In 2014, she competed at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the women's 3,000 steeplechase.

She's been running an average of 70 miles a week to prepare for the event.

Chojnacky explained, "for this marathon, I know it's a tough course, so I'm looking to compete with the girls there. At this point, top three would be a long shot, but I want to compete and see where I end up."

The Olympic Trials will be held in downtown Atlanta, on Saturday, February 29. Coverage begins at 10 am MT.