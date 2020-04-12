Jerome hires longtime teacher as athletic director, vice-principal

Jerome High School will see some changes for next school year.

Scott Burton has been promoted to athletic director and vice-principal, according to Idaho Sports.

Speaking of the online company, Burton still plans to broadcast the state tournaments, but he'll need to give up his Friday night football gig.

Burton replaces Jeremy Munroe, who is taking the athletic director position at Capital High School in Boise.

Burton has coached at Robert Stuart and Jerome in basketball.

He earned his masters a few years ago and is making the move from part-time to full time administration.

"Being in the classroom for over 20 years and retirement is right around the corner, if I want to make a change, now is the time to do it, at a place I'm familiar with and a place I've been for a long, long time," Burton said.

The longtime speech teacher has helped the Tigers win 19 state titles and he was hoping 2020 would give them their 20th, but it's not looking promising with the pandemic.

Burton still hopes to assist with the program next school year.