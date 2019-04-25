Jerome softball player to continue playing career

Jerome High School's Vivi Ortega is taking her talents to Tabor College, a four-year Christian school in Hillsboro, Kansas.

Tabor competes in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Blue Jays are fifth right now in the standings.

Ortega is competing Jerome competitive in the Great Basin Ten standings. Her Tigers are tied with Mountain Home 10-4 in conference play, 14-6 overall. Jerome did sweep MHHS in a doubleheader. Twin Falls leads the pack, followed by Pocatello and then Jerome/Mountain Home.

Her stats include a batting average of - .541, Hits-27, Singles-13, Doubles-7, Triples-4, Home runs- 3, RBI's-28, Walks-19, Strike outs -1, Stolen bases-17, On base %-485, Slugging %- 818.