Jerome stays alive for state berth, Tuesday's sports roundup

Jerome only led Mountain Home by two at halftime, but pulled away in the second half to win 55-39.

The Tigers now head to Preston for the third place game on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winner will get a chance at a spot in the state tournament via a state play-in game.

OTHER GAMES:

Preston 48, Twin Falls 37: Paige Beem posted a team-high 10 points, while Brinley Iverson added nine. The Bruins have been eliminated from postseason contention.

Valley 44, Oakley 34: The Vikings upset the Hornets for a potential spot at state. Valley travels to American Falls High School for a play-in game against Butte County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hansen 43, Murtaugh 37: The Huskies have eliminated the Mushers from contention.

Camas County 46, Castleford 23: The Mushers took the Wolves out of the running in the playoffs.

BOYS SCORES:

Kimberly 69, Filer 55

Bulldogs 20, 15, 13, 21

Wildcats 19, 12, 9, 15

Wendell 55, Buhl 52

Gooding 49, Declo 45

BOWLING:

District Single Championship

Top ten

Girls

1st Stephi Leazer 619 Kimberly

2nd Moriah Pinther 559 Minico

3rd Halli Vaughn 551 Burley

4th Bailee Burton 545 Declo

5th Jenny Leazer 527 Kimberly

6th Alexia Quaintance 474 Twin Falls

7th Ravyn Barela 469 Canyon Ridge

8th Tameka Dalton 456 Canyon Ridge

9th Mackenzie Sturgeon 452 Jerome

10th Joei Rumple 452 Gooding

Boys

1st Griffan Magee 709

2nd Stetson Nelson 703 Minico

3rd Christopher Rowley 601 Burley

4th Sayger Kidd 583 Declo

5th Ethan Hager 565 Minico

6th Brogan Uscola 535 Minico

7th Bryson Butterfield 534 Gooding

8th Andrew Pruitt 523 Canyon Ridge

9th Ryder Garrard 519 Burley

10th Kayden Stone 515 Burley