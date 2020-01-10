Jerome upsets No. 4 Preston; sports roundup

Jerome's Alexis White and Madison Deadmond combined for 26 points and the Tigers knocked off the Indians, 49-42.

With the victory, Jerome improves to 6-2 in conference, 11-4 overall.

Preston drops to 6-1 in conference, 12-3 overall.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 50, Twin Falls 47: The Bobcats' Amari Whiting scored a game-high 24 points and they upset the home team. Burley moves to 6-4 in Great Basin play, 9-7 overall. The Bruins fall to 7-2 in conference, 12-3 overall.

Keeli Peterson led the Bruins with 12 points, Brinley Iverson added 10. Kelsie Pope and Carrie Baker produced 10 points for Burley as well.

Minico 39, Pocatello 27: The Spartans move to 3-5 in conference, 6-9 overall. The Indians fall to 2-7, 2-11 overall.

American Falls 35, Buhl 30

Filer 64, Canyon Ridge 31: All players for the Filer Ladycats were able to get in the scorebook as they earned the home win on Military Night. Lexi Monson led all scorers with 18. Jazmyn Smothers added 11.

Murtaugh 41, Glenns Ferry 20

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Middleton 38, Minico 23

Shoshone 47, Oakley 43

Raft River 50, Hansen 47

Hagerman 64, Twin Falls Christian Academy 50: Bryant Osbourne led the Pirates with 25 points, A.B. Salis added 20. For the Pilots, Evan Walker paced the team with 26 points and a whopping 20 rebounds.

Valley 76, Glenns Ferry 46: Four Vikings scored in double-figures, while Kody Henslee paced the Pilots with 21 points.