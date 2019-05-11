Jerome wins Great Basin Ten District Championship

Jerome softball hasn't been to state since 2012. In fact that also marked the last year any girls team has booked a ticket to a state tournament.

The Lady Tigers, led by former Canyon Ridge coach Lyle Hudleson, broke that streak on Monday in a nail-biting win over Mountain Home.

Jerome faced Pocatello Friday night for the district championship...

Jerome with a manageable 6-1 lead in the fifth, the Tigers on offense and Mercedes Bell drills one over the fence, solo shot for her and Jerome takes a 7-1 lead.

Seventh inning, Abriana Hurtado in the circle, she gets the job done on a pop up and that's your final folks. Jerome wins easily 7-1 and will take the one seed from Districts IV and V to state.

"Honestly it means a lot to me," Bell exclaimed.

Vivi Ortega added, "this feels awesome to me and it's taken four years."

Hudleson added, "this is a great group of girls. They come to work every day, they don't ever complain, they do what they have to do. That's probably the reason why we're district champs."

The Tigers will face either Bishop Kelly or Blackfoot in the first round.

Twin Falls will not be going to state for the first time since 2010 after losing to Mountain Home 10-9 in the third place game.

