Jerome wrestlers sign NLI's

A trio of Jerome High School wrestlers are moving onto the next level and a pair of them are headed together.

Jakob Murillo, Fernando Luna and Peyton Ringling signed their national letters of intent in a combined ceremony on Monday.

Murillo signed with Northern Michigan university and will compete in the Greco-Roman wrestling program at the NMU Olympic Training site. Murillo is coming off a state championship at the 145 pound level, he also earned All-American status sophomore year.

Luna and Ringling inked with Western Wyoming Community College.

Luna won the 220 pound state championship in February and Ringling earned third place in the 160 pound division. Luna is unsure if he wants to pursue wrestling after junior college, while Ringling is set on competing at a four-year school.

We caught up with the fellas on their decisions.