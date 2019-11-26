Jones named Snake River Conference Offensive Player of the Year

After leading his team to a third place finish at state, an Oakley football player has been named the offensive player of the year for the Snake River Conference.

Senior Chandler Jones earns the recognition following the transition from wide receiver to quarterback.

He finished the season with 1,922 yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 58% of his passes. In addition, he rushed for 873 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jones also made the first team for his efforts as a defensive back.

He produced 70 tackles, six interceptions, one interception for a touchdown, 15 pass break-ups and two forced fumbles.

Coach Brennan Jones had this to say, "Chandler has exemplified the core value of our program for the last 4 years; team over self. His adherence to this ideal has made him a joy to coach and watch. He loves playing football!"

His plans are to find a place to keep playing and serve a mission for his church.

Chandler like other key members of the team has battled his share of injuries.

"He has played hurt, for 2 years, almost every game. and he just did the work that it takes to be great. A true pleasure to coach and on top of that we get him at home."

The first team on offense includes QB Bridger Hansen 12 Lost Rivers, RB Keyan Cummins 12 Lost Rivers, RB Ethan Bernad 11 Raft River, WR Justin Schumann 12 Raft River, WR Austin Cranney 11 Oakley, WR Sereck Peterson 12 Lost Rivers,OL Dakota Anderson 12 Lost Rivers, OL Ryan Spaeth 11 Raft River, OL Kolton Holt 11 Lost Rivers K Sereck Peterson 12 Lost Rivers Kick Return Connor Mickelson 12 Grace

For the second team we have QB Gage Stoddard 11 Grace, RB Josh Nyman 12 Oakley, RB Connor Mickelson 12 Grace, WR Ike Godfrey 12 Valley, WR Ivor Gibbs 12 Grace, OL Theo Wood 12 Grace, OL Tito Garcia 11 Valley, OL Bryson Gunter 12 Lost Rivers, K Jed Boden 11 Raft River, Kick Return Jace Berlinguet 12 Oakley

For defense on the first team, DL Sereck Peterson 12 Lost Rivers, DL Kade Toribau 12 Oakley, DL Ryan Spaeth 11 Raft River, LB Bradley Christensen 11 Glenns Ferry, LB Justin Schumann 12 Raft River, LB Robert Wybenga 11 Oakley, DB Jacoda Whitworth 12 Lost Rivers, DB Chandler Jones 12 Oakley, P Josh Nyman 12 Oakley

The second team includes DL Ayden Gould 12 Grace, DL Kolton Holt 12 Lost Rivers, DL SamRigby 12 Raft River, LB Brady McAffee 12 Lost Rivers, LB GageGregersen 12 Raft River, LB Gage Stoddard 11 Grace, DB Connor Mickelson 12 Grace, DB Bridger Hansen 12 Lost Rivers, P Theo Wood 12 Grace

Honorable mention features QB Bodee Spencer 11 Raft River, RB Julian Rocha 11 Valley, RB Brady McAffee 12 Lost Rivers, WR Caleb Arnell 12 Oakley, WR Carson Durfee 12 Raft River, WR Antonio Ruiz 11 Valley, OL Beto Bobadilla 11 Oakley, OL Kolton Durfee 12 Raft River, OL Bradley Christensen 11 Glenns Ferry, Kick Return Jacoda Whitworth 12 Lost Rivers, Defense, DL Levi Jackson 12 Oakley, DL Logan Romrell 12 Lost Rivers, DL Ivor Gibbs 12 Grace, LB Isaac Mitton 11 Oakley, LB Jace Robinson 11 Oakley, LB Adam Boden 11 Raft River, DB Nolan Moorman 12 Lost Rivers, DB Kagen Knudson 11 Raft River