Jones named activities director at Twin Falls High School

A familiar face is taking over the reigns of the athletic department at Twin Falls High School.

Nancy Jones is replacing Ted Reynolds as the activities director. Reynolds is leaving Twin Falls after two years to be the AD at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.

Jones began her teaching career in the district back in 1990 and is still an educator today. Although now she'll only be teaching math part-time to allot time in her schedule for her new position.

Plus, she'll still coach the girls basketball team, which she has been the head coach since 2007.

Jones' three sons are Bruins, while her in-laws are Twin Falls graduates.

For her, taking his position is meaningful and reflective of her feelings towards the school.

"I have loved being in Twin Falls, even though I didn't grow up here. I feel like I'm committed to the success to be what I consider great programs here, coaches in place that are doing amazing things." "I hope I can continue that for them, make it even better because I have been a coach. I am excited to continue the traditions that Twin Falls already has and make them even richer," Jones explained.

Jones wasn't always a fierce coach. In fact, she played basketball for Idaho State University and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 where she played basketball and graduated in 1990. She was named Most Valuable Player of the 1988-89 squad and is No. 13 on the all-time points list with 1,144, No. 9 for field goals (464), No. 10 for assists (218) and No. 5 for steals (164)

The school board still needs to approve the choice at the June 8 board meeting.

One of her first tasks on the job, helping with the hiring of two key athletic positions, boys basketball and football.