July means road trips for CSI coaches

The College of Southern Idaho men's basketball staff is on the recruiting trail this summer,

After all, 12 players have signed and there's room for three to four more scholarships.

We caught up with head coach Jeff Reinert on Tuesday who's leaving for Atlanta this week to recruit.

He's not the only one.

Assistant Fred Brown is with team Levine in Birmingham, Alabama and the other assistant coach Ryan Lundgren is at a tournament in southern California.

The staff plans to be at CSI on August 1, while the players arrive the week before school starts.

While it's a different arrangement than usual, Coach Reinert claims it's been positive.

Reinert said, "we usually will have kids here in the summer, like that in the future. This summer was a little different because we didn't have any returning players." "It allowed us to really aggressively recruit without having someone on campus and I think it really came to our benefit."

Reinert likes the character of his team, they've been responsive, communicating and come from supportive families.