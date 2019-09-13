Junior golf foundation remembers Blake Gartner

For days the community has rallied around the Gartner family, as they lost their son last weekend to an ATV accident.

On Thursday the Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation changed its page photo to one of Blake Gartner.

Junior golf instructor Zach Abels was out of town when the incident happened and is heartbroken over the news.

Gartner recently won a scramble in mid-July and loved to play golf. He made many friends through the sport and also enjoyed basketball and football.

So far the community has raised more than $30,000 to help the family cover expenses.

Abels said, "it's exactly the type of kid you wished you had 400 of them and we do, we're close." "Everyone that's around him, he makes everyone better and that's the best compliment you could ever have."

Abels tells me in addition to the social media recognition, they might do something else to honor him, but that's still in the works.