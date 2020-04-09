Kansas high school product signs with CSI

One of the top recruits out of the state of Kansas is ready to embark on a career at the College of Southern Idaho.

KT Raimey, a 6'5" shooting guard, actually visited Twin Falls earlier this year and liked what he saw.

He knows that CSI tends to pack the house for games and he wouldn't want it any other way.

As a junior at Olathe High School, he averaged 18 points per game and during his senior campaign, he increased his output to nearly 20 points a contest.

Raimey earned all-league and all-state honors for both seasons.

Prior to the shutdown, he was busy working with a trainer at a private gym, getting set for the next chapter of his life.

Raimey said, "CSI, I'm coming, it's going to be so fum, I can't wait to play in front of everybody."

We'll also hear from CSI's other recruits, Eric Grier and Marcellious Lockett in the coming days.