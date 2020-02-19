Kauffman named Coach of the Year

A local soccer coach earned a prestigious award that represents the entire Northwest region.

Katie Kauffman is the 2018-19 State Coach of the Year for the National Federation of High School Coaches Association.

Her award covers Section Eight, which includes Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Alaska.

In 2018, Twin Falls Girls Soccer went 19-2 and won a program best third place at the state tournament.

In 2019, the Bruins won their fifth consecutive district championship and didn't lose a single match until the state tournament. Kauffman applied for the award.

"I've had awesome players that have put in work in the off-season that might have been on my win-loss column as a coach, but they have put in the work to earn those wins. Then to be surrounded by such awesome assistant coaches, administrators and colleagues," Kauffman explained.

Kauffman is losing longtime assistant Rick Naerebout, but feels he'll make a return at some point, whether as a fan, or coach, time will tell.

Andy Jones, the girls basketball coach at Timberline High School also earned the award.