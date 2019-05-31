Kick-off times slated for Idaho's college football teams

All of Idaho's Division I football teams made announcements Thursday in regards to kick-off times this upcoming season.

PHOTO: Idaho St. Bengals football helmet, Photo Date: 9/18/2015

Boise State's non-conference game against Portland State will be a late one, with an 8:15 start Saturday, September 14. ESPN2 will provide the broadcast.

The Broncos will also host Marshall on Friday, September 6 and Air Force on Friday, the 20th and these games will be shown on ESPN2 as well.

In all, seven of Boise State's 12 regular season games will air on ESPN's networks in 2019.

Meanwhile, Idaho State announced a pair of kickoff times for the Northern Iowa and BYU games.

The Bengals kick off at northern Iowa at 3 p.m. Mountain Time on September 21. This marks the first meeting since 1992, with the panthers leading the all-time series two games to none.

ISU and BYU will square off at Lavell Edwards Stadium on November 16th with a start time of 1 p.m. BYU TV will televise the game.

Idaho opens their season with a powerhouse from the northeast in Penn State on August 31st. The Nittany Lions will host and the kick-off time is slated for 1:30 Mountain Time.

The Big Ten Network is airing the game.

Idaho has never faced Penn State and this upcoming game marks the Vandals' second all-time meeting against a Big Ten opponent.