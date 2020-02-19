Kimberly advances to 3A district championship, Gooding eliminates Buhl

Dawson Cummins led No. 2 Kimberly with 17 points, as the Bulldogs booked a spot in the district championship with the 54-44 victory over Filer.

Jaxon Bair added 10 points and Filer's Austin Jarolimek led the team with 11.

The Bulldogs will await the winner of Filer/Gooding, after the Senators eliminated Buhl from contention, 56-53.

Gavin Martin of Gooding had 18 points in the first quarter alone, en route to a career-high 32 points, eight rebounds and six threes.

Gooding our rebounded Buhl 38-20 to take control of the game.

Buhl missed several free throws that could have tied the game in the final seconds. Senior Jade Juker led the Indians in his final game with 19 points.

The Wildcats will face the Senators on February 24th at Filer, tip-off slated for 7 p.m.

Kimberly plays the winner back at CSI on February 25th at 7 p.m.

4A PLAY-IN GAMES:

Mountain Home 59, Canyon Ridge 43: The Tigers eliminate the Riverhawks from entering the district tournament.

Century 67, Jerome 48: The Tigers are also done for the year.