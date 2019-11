A Kimberly lacrosse player is taking her talents to college.

Meagan Gilstrap will play for the Ottawa University Braves next year on an academic scholarship.

She will study psychology with the hopes of becoming a school counselor.

The senior is a member of the South Hills Women's Lacrosse Club.

Ottawa finished the 2018-19 season at 7-8 overall, 4-2 in KCAC play. They begin the 2019-2020 campaign on Feb. 21 against RV Life University.