Kimberly baseball prepares for postseason run

Kimberly Baseball is gearing up for the district tournament and a potential berth in the state playoffs. The Bulldogs have yet to lose a conference game this season.

The Bulldogs are ranked second in the 3A state coaches poll, boasting a 16-4 overall record and a 9-0 mark in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference.

Kimberly took third last year at the 3A State Championships in Ontario, Oregon. They had to rally in the semi-final after letting the Bonners Ferry starting pitcher get to them early on.

This year during the regular season, they didn't have an answer for No. 1 ranked South Fremont and put up just two runs, one of the three times on the season where the offense didn't score at least 10.

Right now they're working on situational hitting and putting their hard throwers to the test, to get them prepared for the postseason.

Senior Braxton Hammond said, "I think we've been working on getting our timing down in the cage. We have some of our harder throwers be throwing to us, there's some good guys out there throwing." "Once we get our timing down, we are quick enough, fast enough to steal the bases. We just got to get our bats going," he added.

Junior Dawson Cummins explained, "I feel like our hitting has picked up later in the season. We've gotten better." "Infield has made less errors, base running has gotten better and we've come on strong with our pitching."

Kimberly hosts Buhl on Wednesday in the first round of district action, while Gooding travels to Filer also on Wednesday, in the other game. First pitch is 5 p.m. for both contests.