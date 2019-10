Kimberly led 39-8 late in the third quarter, before trading off touchdowns with Filer.

McKade Huft had five touchdowns, 183 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.

In the end, the Bulldogs pulled out the 52-30 victory.

Kimberly moves to 3-3 on the season, 1-0 in league. Filer drops to 1-5 overall, 0-1 in league.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Kimberly travels to Wood River on October 11, while Filer goes to Gooding.