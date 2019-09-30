Kimberly football player excels on the field despite limited vision

A local football player isn't letting a disability hinder his opportunity from playing football. In fact, A.J. Garrell wouldn't have it any other way.

Garrell is the reigning Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

And the senior is what every coach looks for in a player, someone who can adapt.

Kimberly High School football coach Rich Bishop said, "he's a guy that played running back the first couple of years and then moved to the offensive line last year." "Wherever we need him, he's willing to play."

You wouldn't know by his field awareness, that he's actually blind in his right eye.

"Having Coach putting me in a position where I can do my best, I feel like I have good field vision even if it is cut in half," Garrell explained.

"He doesn't use as an excuse, his teammates they know he's going to be where he needs to be, they have his back, they're constantly communicating with him," Bishop added.

While his vision might be slightly impaired, he leads by example.

Garrell said, "just making sure I show them even with this disability, that I still work my hardest."

Especially for the younger athletes in the program.

As Garrell mentioned, "we know this is the future of Kimberly Football in the black jerseys behind us, we need to make sure they're ready for state championships."

Kimberly opens up SCIC play at Filer on Thursday, kick-off slated for 7 p.m.