Kimberly loses to Mountain Home on Homecoming night

Kimberly hosted Mountain Home on Friday night for Homecoming. Both teams entered the evening with a .500 mark on the year and looking to put together a win streak.

After being down 28-8, the Bulldogs came back, however it was not enough, Mountain Home escaped town with the 28-22 win.

As head coach Rich Bishop said they "had two opportunities late and didn't take advantage."

OTHER SCORES:

Gooding 41, Vale (OR) 14: Shane Jennings with 16/24 for 177 yards and an interception. He rushed for 95 yards on 11 carries, to go along with two touchdowns. On defense, he produced a 99 yard interception return for a touchdown. Johnathon Carpenter had 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown, as well as Skyler Cheney added 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Wood River 34, Buhl 20

Filer 22, Wendell 21

Teton 19, Declo 14

