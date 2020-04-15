Kimberly senior signs with WA college volleyball team

A Kimberly volleyball player is headed up to Washington State to continue her playing career.

Sarah Depew has signed with Green River College in Auburn.

Depew played for Twin Falls Elite for the past four years and enjoyed the coaching staff.

She never thought playing college volleyball would actually become a reality, but now she has that opportunity to shine.

Green River volleyball teams have competed in the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC) Championships 28 times.

"I'm interested in going into physical therapist assistant (program) and I've heard they have a good program there. Coach heard that a lot of people go through that class that get jobs in the future," Depew explained.

She played the positions of outside hitter and defensive specialist in high school.