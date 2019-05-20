Kimberly senior wins all but one event at state

Kimberly senior Blake Phillips won almost all of his events, except for one.

Individually, he took the 100 and 200 meter dashes. We caught up with Phillips following the conclusion of the 100 meter dash.

"Just feels good to be here and compete with everybody," explained Phillips.

Buhl graduate John McCauley's record of 10.82 seconds has stood since 1999. Phillips didn't quite beat it, scoring a 10.97.

In the 200, he held off teammate Brett Bronson, who's just a sophomore to win with a time of 22.32 versus 22.49.

The 4 X 100 relay took first place and he ran that with Carson Merrick (11), Jaxon Bair (9) and Heath Owens (9), recording a time of 43.53. They nearly beat the 2006 record of 43.20 set by Fruitland.

The senior took second in the 4 X 200 relay, along with Merrick, Bronson and Bridger Schiess (10), finishing with a time of 1:31.38.

The Kimberly Bulldogs took home the 3A state runner-up trophy with 121 combined points. Sugar-Salem won the championship with 130.