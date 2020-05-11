Kimberly soccer player signs with Treasure Valley

A Kimberly soccer player is the first in program history to sign a letter of intent to play collegiate soccer.

Beza Armstrong signed with Treasure Valley on Friday after only playing soccer for two years.

She averaged six to eight goals each season since the program started in 2018.

Armstrong also earned High Desert Conference honors for her efforts on the pitch.

A quick understanding of the game and strong reputation earned her the title of captain her senior year and she led the Bulldogs to their first ever state appearance.

Bulldogs head coach Suzy Harper explained, "she doubles her effort and intensity the harder it gets."

Armstrong explained how she felt about playing in the state tournament, "different level of challenges that we had as a team, it was so much fun, I loved it."

A leader in the school, Armstrong was the Kimberly Senior Class President.

Treasure Valley went 5-9 last season, but won their final three matches.