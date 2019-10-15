Kimberly wins in sudden death; 3A soccer roundup

Sun Valley Community School 10, Gooding 0: Christine Estep 3, Alli Rathfon 2, Falon Hanna 2, Tatum Minor 2, Rylee Whorton(PK)). Assists: Gretel Huss

The Cutthroats are 16-0-2.

Kimberly and Wendell battled Tuesday night for a date with the Sun Valley Community School at Sagewillow.

The Bulldogs scored first on a corner kick from Madison Smith to Isabella Osterman. Then Maria Acevedo connects with Yoselin Acevedo Alvarez for the score to tie up the game at 1-1.

Kimberly scored again and then Wendell made it all 2's with just a few minutes left.

They went into sudden death and Monserrat Torres drilled the Golden Goal.

Kimberly and Sun Valley will play for the district title at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Wendell hosts Gooding in a loser-out game, also on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER:

Sun Valley Community School 5 (Fletcher Stumph 2, Cash Dart 2, & Ridley Lindstrom) Wendell 2

Cutthroats are now 15-1-2

Bliss 2, Gooding 1

Sun Valley will host Bliss in the District Final at Sagewillow on Thursday at 4.30 p.m.

Gooding hosts Wendell on Thursday in a loser-out game.