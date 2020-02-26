Kimberly wins third straight district title; basketball roundup

Kimberly 59, Filer 45: Ethan Arrington had 19 points and Kimberly is the 3A district champion for a third straight year.

Jaxon Bair 12 and Jackson Cummins tallied 12 points. While Filer's Tegun Tews paced the team with 12 points and Austin Jarolimek added nine.

Kimberly moves to 21-1 on the season. Filer drops to 10-14.

The Bulldogs will face the winner of Districts 1B/5-6B in the first round of the state playoffs. The Wildcats will face Homedale on Thursday, March 5.

Murtaugh 44, Hansen 42: The Huskies' magical run as the No. 7 seed has come to an end.

Dietrich 79, Camas County 67: The Blue Devils upset the No. 2 seed Mushers and eliminated them from contention.

The Blue Devils face the Red Devils in a loser-out game on Wednesday at Shoshone High School, starting at 6 p.m.

